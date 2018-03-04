Michigan wins Big Ten tournament: Wolverines at it again with 2nd straight title

NEW YORK -- It's possible the Big Ten tournament is never held again at Madison Square Garden. If that winds up being true, Michigan will hold a special distinction as being the Big Ten's Big Apple forever champions.

For the second straight year Michigan will enter the NCAA Tournament scorching hot, riding the steam off a captivating Big Ten tournament championship run.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines beat No. 2 Purdue (28-6) in Sunday's conference title game at Madison Square Garden, 75-66. John Beilein has matched a league record with eight straight wins in Big Ten bracket play. The Wolverines have now won nine straight, and at 28-7, have established themselves as a No. 4 seed at worst on Selection Sunday.

Calling this club a Final Four darkhorse would be an insult to its profile and inevitable popularity in the big bracket to come. Michigan won't be on the top line but it's going to be a trendy pick for three or four wins in the Big Dance.

Seeding aside, this team's march through Manhattan over the past four days was beneficial to the Big Ten and Michigan's national profile. After a bizarre close affair with Iowa, the Wolverines looked elite against desperate Nebraska, second-ranked Michigan State, and normally steady Purdue. The Boilermakers beat the Wolverines by five total points in two prior meetings this season.

Sunday's game was the kind of emphatic message the selection committee tends to reward. Bruce Rasmussen, who is the chair of the committee this year, was on hand in New York to witness greatness up close.

He also heard the "TES-KE! TES-KE!" chants from the overwhelming Michigan contingent on hand at the Garden. And what is Teske? Oh, just a 7-foot-1 backup center who played in only 31.1 percent of the team's minutes this season. Yet against Purdue, if not by necessity due to the Boilermakers' two-tower deployment of Isaac Haas and Matt Haarms, Jon Teske played 22 minutes and put up 14 points.

Michigan was tactically emphatic. Beilein's got the best defensive team of his career, thanks to embracing ball-screen defense with strong-willed players who have the athleticism to body up guards and wings. Purdue's inability to stop Michigan's ball screen offense was more than a deciding factor: it was what fractured the game against the Boilermakers.

Incredibly, Michigan no turnovers at halftime and finished with five.

The only downside to the day was Isaiah Livers leaving the game early in the second half due to injury. He had a brace on his left foot.

It's going to be 11 or 12 days before this extremely fun to watch, incredibly frustrating to play Michigan squad tips for another game. But don't let that abnormally long layoff ease you into forgetting how great this team looks now. Defense doesn't take vacations. The Wolverines this season, breaking from their typical personality trait of slick offense, have one of the best defenses in college basketball. It's why they won four games in four days at Madison Square Garden.

It's why Beilein has his best chance since 2013 of getting back to the Final Four.