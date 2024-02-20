The Missouri Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri is 8-17 overall and 6-8 at home, while Tennessee is 19-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. The Tigers are last in the SEC at 0-12 on the season while the Volunteers are 9-3 in league play, ranking second in the SEC standings behind only Alabama.

Missouri has won and covered the spread in three of its last four head-to-head meetings with Tennessee. However, the Volunteers are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Tennessee odds and the over/under is 146.5 points. Before entering any Missouri vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Missouri vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -11.5

Missouri vs. Tennessee over/under: 146.5 points

Missouri vs. Tennessee money line: Missouri +554, Tennessee -811

What you need to know about Missouri

Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight defeat. The Tigers fell just short of the Ole Miss Rebels by a score of 79-76. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from Sean East II, who scored 25 points while dishing out six assists.

However, the Tigers were beaten 32-24 on the glass and couldn't run Ole Miss off the 3-point line. The Rebels went 11-for-21 from beyond the arc while Missouri only managed five made 3-pointers in the contest. The Tigers are being outrebounded by more than nine boards per game during conference play this season.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, Tennessee put the finishing touches on their 11th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 88-53 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-20.

Tennessee's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Josiah-Jordan James, who scored 13 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Zakai Zeigler was another key contributor, scoring 14 points to go along with five assists and two steals.

