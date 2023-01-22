NC State star Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC and a possible lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, suffered a scary injury on Saturday against North Carolina and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher by medical personnel at the Dean Smith Center. The injury came with 9:45 minutes remaining in the second half and UNC holding a 59-49 lead. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor.

NC State said Smith, who scored 12 points in Wolfpack's 80-69 loss to UNC, had an elbow and neck injury and would not return to the game.

NC State players and coaches were huddled around Smith praying together as he was loaded onto a stretcher by medical officials on the court. Inside the Dean Smith Center the raucous crowd fell silent before receiving a standing ovation upon his exit through the tunnel for further evaluation.

UNC star defender Leaky Black was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected for his role in the incident. Flagrant 2 fouls require excessive contact, which in this incident appeared to be incidental. Just as Smith was falling back from his layup attempt, Black was contesting the shot in a bang-bang sequence.

Smith, ranked No. 19 in the CBS Sports 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings, is averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game on the season, all of which rank top-four on the season among all ACC players.