Though they don't always translate as elite NBA prospects, big men still played a major role for some of the top teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket. Donovan Clingan of UConn and Zach Edey of Purdue both top the 7-foot mark and were key factors in leading their teams to top seeds in the 2024 NCAA bracket this season. Armando Bacot (6-foot-11), meanwhile, powers No. 1 seed North Carolina. They'll all create matchup problems for some of the potential March Madness Cinderella teams who don't have the size to guard them.

Should your 2024 NCAA bracket picks put stock in those traditional big men, or will a guard-oriented team make a surprising run?

In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, UConn made a shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016. There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks.

With the 2024 NCAA bracket revealed, matchups are set.

Three 2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2024 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 San Diego State versus No. 12 UAB. The Aztecs, another 2023 Final Four team, have a path to the Sweet 16 since they would take on the winner of Auburn vs. Yale, teams will travel more than 2,300 miles to play in Spokane, in the second round. However, SDSU must first get past an explosive UAB squad that is averaging nearly 78 points per game and has scored 85 or more points in three of its last six games overall.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern in the East Region. It's almost a coin toss when these seeds meet in March Madness, and the No. 9 seeds have the slight historical edge. FAU, however, isn't a standard No. 8 seed, as the Owls are coming off a Final Four run and will return a majority of their key contributors. Northwestern ranks fifth nationally in 3-point percentage at 39.4, so the Wildcats are capable of not only winning this one, but also making a deep March Madness 2024 run if shots keep falling at that rate.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to watch out for: No. 4 seed Auburn will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the East Region. There have been three 13-4 upsets since 2021, including Furman taking down Virginia last year. Auburn will hope to avoid that trend this year, as the Tigers roll into the NCAA Tournament 2024 off an SEC Tournament crown. Yale, however, has a recent track record of being a tough out in March Madness. The Bulldogs lost by just five points to No. 3 seed LSU in 2019 and knocked off No. 5 seed Baylor in 2016. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball?