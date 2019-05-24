NCAA reverses course on Kansas' Silvio De Sousa after his appeal, rules he is eligible to play in 2019-20

The appeal of Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa to the NCAA has been approved.

In a ruling handed down Friday afternoon, mere hours after a formal Kansas appeal to the NCAA regarding a potential reinstatement, the NCAA said it will reverse its original decision on De Sousa, allowing him to regain eligibility immediately beginning in 2019-2020 after sitting out all of 2018-19.

Kansas men’s basketball student-athlete Silvio De Sousa is eligible to play the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/hIjzSIRpn6 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 24, 2019

The original NCAA ruling came in February when it was alleged his guardian had accepted money from an individual deemed a booster and agent by the NCAA. At the time, that ruling made him ineligible for the remainder of the 2018-19 season and the entirety of 2019-20. KU submitted its appeal of the decision on April 18.

Friday's ruling could potentially have signaled the end of De Sousa's college career. He had declared for the NBA Draft and could have simply left college if the NCAA upheld its original ruling. Now, though, he's eligible to return -- and likely will. It's unlikely he'll be drafted if he keeps his name in the draft, so withdrawing based upon Friday's decision seems imminent.

De Sousa last played during the 2017-18 college basketball season. As a freshman, he participated in 20 games -- including KU's run to the Final Four -- averaging 4.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.2 blocks per game.