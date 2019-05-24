NCAA hears Kansas' appeal to have Silvio De Sousa reinstated with a decision expected soon
De Sousa could withdraw from NBA Draft and retun to school if the NCAA restores his eligibility
Kansas had an appeal hearing Friday with the NCAA regarding the reinstatement of forward Silvio De Sousa, sources told CBS Sports and a resolution is expected in a "matter of hours, not days."
The telephone hearing came five days before the NCAA's deadline Wednesday for players who have declared for the NBA Draft to return to college. De Sousa declared for the draft in April but said he would return to Kansas if the appeal is won.
De Sousa, a sophomore forward last season, was ruled ineligible in February for the remainder of the 2018-19 season and for the entire 2019-20 season because his guardian had allegedly accepted money from an individual ruled a booster and agent by the NCAA.
Kansas submitted its appeal April 18. Kansas athletic director Jeff Long told reporters in early May the NCAA had not "accepted" the appeal. More information was then sent to the reinstatement committee.
CBS Sports reported in February that Kansas was concerned its designation of Adidas representative T.J. Gassnola as a "booster" could lead to a formal NCAA investigation.
Gassnola testified during the college basketball bribery trials that he gave $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian Fenny Falmagne. After that, De Sousa was withheld from competition in late October 2018 pending an eligibility review.
It has since been reported that Arizona and Kansas are being investigated by the NCAA in connection to the college basketball corruption scandal.
Kelli Zinn, chair of the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee, recused herself from the hearing because of a possible perception of a conflict. Zinn works at a rival Big 12 school as an executive senior associate athletic director at West Virginia.
