The Arizona Wildcats won the Pac-12 Tournament for the second year in a row, but they are hoping for more plenty of success in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. They were bounced in the Sweet 16 last season, as star forward Azuolas Tubelis shot a combined 2-of-15 from the floor in the Round of 32 and Sweet 16. He has been on a tear throughout the season, leading the conference in scoring (19.8) and rebounding (9.3) and posting a double-double in the title game against UCLA last weekend. The Wildcats will open their March Madness 2023 schedule against No. 15 seed Princeton on Thursday during the 2023 NCAA bracket.

Princeton beat Yale in the Ivy League title game, but it did not face a major-conference team during the regular season. Can the Tigers test Arizona and deliver one of the 2023 NCAA Tournament upsets? Before making any 2023 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: Iowa vs. Auburn in the Midwest region. The 8 vs. 9 matchups are historically the hardest to predict, with the No. 9 seed actually holding a 76-72 edge in the game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams (now 68 teams) in 1985. This figures to be another competitive contest, with Iowa boasting one of the nation's most prolific offenses (80.2 ppg), while Auburn ranks 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency (98.3) and fifth in three-point defense (28.8%).

Miami (FL) vs. Drake figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. The Bulldogs had their 10-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Bradley to close the regular season, but they avenged that setback with a 77-51 win over the Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game. They are making their second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last three seasons and sixth in school history. Miami made a run to the Elite Eight last year and is led by ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong, who averages 16.2 points per game.

The third matchup to watch is also in the Midwest Regional: No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. Texas A&M won 19 of its final 23 games, finishing in second place in the SEC standings and being the runner-up to Alabama in the SEC Tournament. Penn State has won eight of its last 10 games, making this an enticing first-round affair. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2023? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 18 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 92 percent of players two of the last four tournaments.