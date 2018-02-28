Nevada vs. UNLV: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch Nevada vs. UNLV



Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28



Wednesday, Feb. 28 Time: 11 p.m. ET



11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers.

Odds and analysis



Odds via SportsLine: Nevada -2

Analysis: Earlier this week we saw Rhode Island clinch an outright A-10 title, only to fall flat on its face Tuesday night as a heavy favorite vs. St. Joseph's. Call it a letdown game, maybe.

The same scenario could be in play Wednesday night for Nevada, which clinched the Mountain West regular season earlier this week and now faces a UNLV team that has plenty of talent, but hasn't been able to put it all together lately. The Wolf Pack are a projected 7 seed in the latest run of Bracketology, and can improve their standing in the postseason by winning out on Tuesday in the penultimate game of their regular season.