Nevada vs. UNLV: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

The Wolf Pack clinched the MWC title earlier this week and face a UNLV team that has slid in the wrong direction of late

How to watch Nevada vs. UNLV

  • Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
  • Time: 11 p.m. ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com

Odds and analysis

Odds via SportsLine: Nevada -2

Analysis: Earlier this week we saw Rhode Island clinch an outright A-10 title, only to fall flat on its face Tuesday night as a heavy favorite vs. St. Joseph's. Call it a letdown game, maybe.

The same scenario could be in play Wednesday night for Nevada, which clinched the Mountain West regular season earlier this week and now faces a UNLV team that has plenty of talent, but hasn't been able to put it all together lately. The Wolf Pack are a projected 7 seed in the latest run of Bracketology, and can improve their standing in the postseason by winning out on Tuesday in the penultimate game of their regular season.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES