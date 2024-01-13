No. 19 San Diego State (14-2) will put its seven-game winning streak on the line when it travels to New Mexico (13-3) on Saturday afternoon. The Aztecs have picked up road wins at then-No. 13 Gonzaga and San Jose State during their current hot streak. New Mexico has lost two of its last three games, including an 83-73 setback at UNLV on Tuesday. The Lobos have not lost a home game this season, beating Wyoming last Saturday in their latest home game.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at The Pit in Albuquerque. The latest New Mexico vs. San Diego State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Lobos as 3.5-point home favorites, while the over/under for total points is 150.5.

How to watch New Mexico vs. San Diego State

New Mexico vs. San Diego State date: Saturday, Jan. 13

New Mexico vs. San Diego State time: 2 p.m. ET

New Mexico vs. San Diego State TV channel: CBS

New Mexico vs. San Diego State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for New Mexico vs. San Diego State

For New Mexico vs. San Diego State, the model projects that the Lobos cover the spread as 3.5-point home favorites. New Mexico might have two losses in its last three games, but both of those setbacks came against tough opponents on the road. The Lobos have not lost a home game so far this season, beating Wyoming by 17 points last Saturday. Sophomore guard Donovan Dent led four starters in double figures with 21 points, knocking down 9 of 16 attempts from the floor.

Senior center Nelly Junior Joseph nearly posted a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Jaelen House finished with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. Senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who missed more than a month of action from the end of November to the end of December, leads the team with 16.2 points per game. Dent (15.7), House (14.7) and JT Toppin (12.5) are all scoring in double figures as well.

Both of San Diego State's losses have come on the road, including a setback against Grand Canyon last month as a 2-point road favorite. The Aztecs have now covered the spread in just one of their last eight road games, and they are 1-4 against the spread in their last five trips to New Mexico. Those trends are part of the reason why SportsLine's model has New Mexico covering the spread in over 50% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

