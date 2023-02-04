Teams tied for sixth place in the ACC clash when the North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Duke Blue Devils in a key 2023 Tobacco Road Rivalry matchup on Saturday. The Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC), who are just 2-4 on the road this season, are coming off a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4), who are 11-0 at home in 2022-2023, defeated Wake Forest 75-73 on Tuesday. UNC and Duke split the two regular-season meetings last year with each winning on the other team's home floor. The Tar Heels then beat the Blue Devils 81-77 in the national semifinals in New Orleans, the first time the teams had ever met in a Final Four.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 143-115, but Duke holds a 55-51 series edge in games played in Durham. The Blue Devils are 3-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before locking in any Duke vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

North Carolina vs. Duke spread: Duke -3

North Carolina vs. Duke over/under: 144.5 points

North Carolina vs. Duke money line: North Carolina +130, Duke -155

UNC: The Tar Heels are 19-7 against the spread in their last 26 Saturday game

DUKE: The Over is 5-0 in the Blue Devils' last five games against a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Duke can cover



The Blue Devils are led by freshman forward Kyle Filipowski, who scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 38 minutes against Wake Forest on Tuesday. Over the last six games, he is averaging 21 points and 11.8 rebounds, including five double-doubles, with a career-high 29 points at Virginia Tech on Jan. 23. Filipowski is the only freshman averaging 15 points (15.8) and nine rebounds (9.5) this season. He is a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week, and was the first player in ACC history to open a season with four consecutive ROW awards.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach has also been a big part of Duke's offense. He scored 21 points, including 17 in the first half, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in Tuesday's win over Wake Forest. For the season, he is averaging a career-high 12.2 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. He is the Blue Devils' only returning starter from the 2022 Final Four team.

Why North Carolina can cover

Tar Heels senior forward/center Armando Bacot has been dominant this season. He is averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He is connecting on 56.6% of his field goals. Bacot is North Carolina's all-time leader in rebounds (1,240) and double-doubles (62). He set both records on Jan. 21 against North Carolina State, breaking Tyler Hansbrough's rebounding record and Billy Cunningham's mark for double-doubles. He also holds the school record for games with 10 or more rebounds with 69.

Junior guard Caleb Love is coming off a 22-point and six-rebound performance in the loss to Pittsburgh. He has scored 1,288 points, made 171 threes and has 309 assists in 90 games for the Tar Heels. He is averaging 14.3 points, 1.9 threes and 3.4 assists, and is 50th in career scoring at UNC, having passed Vince Carter, Garrison Brooks and York Larese in the Pittsburgh game. Love has made at least one three-pointer in 76 of 90 games, including a UNC-record 45 consecutive games, a streak that began last season and ended on Jan. 14.

