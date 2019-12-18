North Carolina vs. Gonzaga odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the second-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is 11-1 overall and 6-0 at home, while UNC is 6-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games at home and is 7-0 against the spread in its last seven December games. North Carolina, meanwhile, is just 1-8 against the spread in its last nine games, but has won 10 of its last 11 road games. The Bulldogs are favored by 12.5-points in the latest Gonzaga vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.





The Bulldogs have rebounded from losing to Michigan on Nov. 29 by winning three straight, including an 84-80 victory at Arizona on Saturday. Four Gonzaga players scored in double digits -- forward Corey Kispert led the way with 18 points, forward Filip Petrusev scored 16 points, guard Joel Ayayi pumped in 15 points, and guard Admon Gilder added 13 points.

North Carolina, meanwhile, has dropped three straight games, the most recent a 68-64 loss to Wofford on Sunday. Forward Garrison Brooks went for a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Despite Brooks' offensive performance against Wofford, UNC has struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor this season. In fact, North Carolina is averaging just 68.2 points per game, which ranks 257th in the nation. However, the Tar Heels have had success against Gonzaga, winning each of their last three meetings against the Bulldogs.

