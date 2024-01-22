An ACC affair has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5) traveling to play the No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3) on Monday evening. The Demon Deacons are winners of two of their last three games. Wake Forest blew out Louisville 90-65 on Saturday. On the other side, North Carolina is playing great basketball. The Tar Heels have won eight straight games, which incldues a 76-66 victory over Boston College on Jan. 20.

Tip-off from Dean Smith Center in North Carolina is set for 7 p.m. ET. North Carolina leads the all-time series 23-14. The Tar Heels are 8-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. North Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 156. Before making any North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 season on a 110-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 15-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. North Carolina. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest betting trends and lines for UNC vs. Wake Forest:

UNC vs. Wake Forest spread: North Carolina -8



UNC vs. Wake Forest over/under: 156 points

UNC vs. Wake Forest money line: Tar Heels -362, Demon Deacons +285

UNC: The Tar Heels are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games

WAKE: Wake Forest is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against North Carolina

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina's offense has been so consistent through the first three months of the season. The Tar Heels lead the ACC in both scoring (83.4) and rebounding (41.2). They are also middle of the pack in 3-point shooting, ranking seventh in 3-point percentage (.356). Senior guard RJ Davis is an athletic and assertive scoring threat in the backcourt.

Davis averages a conference-high 20.2 points with 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's scored 21-plus points in two of his last three games. On Jan. 17 against Louisville, Davis finished with 21 points, six rebounds, six assists, and went 4-of-7 from downtown. This was his 10th game on the season with at least 21 points.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Junior guard Hunter Sallis is a smooth and effortless ball handler. Sallis soars to the rack and finishes around the basket with no problem. The Nebraska native gets creative in the lane and excels in transition. Sallis ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring (17.7) to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In his last outing, he racked up 19 points, five boards, and five assists.

Junior guard Cameron Hildreth has the skillset to be impactful in many different ways for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth can create his own shot and thrives in the pick-and-roll. The England native logs 15.3 points, 2.9 assists, and shoots 39% from downtown. On Jan. 9 against Florida State, Hildreth dropped 25 points, four boards, and made three 3-pointers.

How to make Wake Forest vs. North Carolina picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. Wake Forest, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 110-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.