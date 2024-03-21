The No. 9 seed Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic Owls square off in an East Region first-round matchup on Friday in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 70-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. On the other side, Temple topped FAU 74-73 in the semifinals during the American Conference Tournament.

Tipoff from the Barclays Center in New York is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. FAU is a 3-point favorite in the latest Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any FAU vs. Northwestern picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. FAU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for FAU vs. North Western:

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic spread: FAU -3

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 142.5 points

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic money line: FAU -160, Wildcats +135

NW: Northwestern is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

FAU: Florida Atlantic is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games

Why Northwestern can cover

Senior guard Boo Buie is the focal point of Northwestern's offense. Buie is able to create on all three levels as both a scorer and facilitator. The New York native leads the team in points (19.2) and assists (5.2). He's scored at least 23 points in three of his last four games. In his last outing, Buie totaled 29 points and three assists.

Senior guard Ryan Langborg provides another asset who can consistently score. Langborg owns a sweet shooting stroke and will be disruptive in passing lanes as a defender. The California native averages 12.2 points, three rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest. On March 9 against Minnesota, Langborg dropped 17 points, six assists, and two steals. He also went 3-of-4 from downtown.

Why FAU can cover

Junior guard Johnell Davis is a crafty shot-creator for the Owls. Davis is an all-around talent and has the jumper to knock down perimeter shots. The Indiana native averages a team-high 18.2 points with 6.3 rebounds and three assists per contest. In his last outing, Davis had 18 points and seven boards.

Sophomore guard Nicholas Boyd gives the Owls a shifty ball handler. Boyd has good speed with the basketball but also has an effective jumper. The New York native averages 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. On March 15 versus North Texas, Boyd notched 12 points and seven rebounds.

