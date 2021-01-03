The 19th-ranked Northwestern Wildcats look to hand the 16th-ranked Michigan Wolverines their first loss of the season when they meet in a key Big Ten battle on Sunday. Although the teams have met 174 times before, this will mark the first-ever game between the schools in which both are ranked in the top-25. Michigan (8-0) leads the Big Ten at 3-0 and is 6-0 at home this season. Northwestern (6-2), meanwhile, is tied for third in the conference with Wisconsin and Iowa at 3-1 and is 1-1 in road games.

Tip-off from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 115-59, including a 66-20 edge in games played at Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Northwestern vs. Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145. Before making any Michigan vs. Northwestern picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Northwestern vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -8.5

Northwestern vs. Michigan over-under: 145 points

Northwestern vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -450, Northwestern +350



NW: Has posted double-digit assists in 33 straight games

MICH: Senior guard Mike Smith has gone 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) from 3-point range over his last four games

Why Michigan can cover



The Wolverines are off to a hot start and have six players averaging nine points or more. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson leads the team, averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He is hitting 72.6 percent of his field goals and 73 percent of his free throws. Dickinson has already collected three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, including in back-to-back weeks on Dec. 7 and 14. Dickinson has scored in double figures in all eight games with four 15-plus point games and two 20-plus point games, including a career-best 26 at Maryland on Dec. 31.

Also powering the Wolverines is senior forward Isaiah Livers, who averages 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 0.9 blocks. He is hitting 49.4 percent of his shots from the floor, including 41.5 percent from 3-point range. Livers is nearly automatic at the free throw line, hitting 95.7 percent of his foul shots. He has scored in double figures in five games with two 20-plus games.

Why Northwestern can cover

The Wildcats are off to their best start in conference play since the 1967-68 season when they were 4-1 in league play. Junior forward Miller Kopp is one of four players averaging in double figures and leads the way with a 14.6-point average. He also averages 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is hitting 56.1 percent of his shots from the field, including 57.6 percent of his 3-pointers. He is also connecting on 82.8 percent of his free throws.

Also off to a solid start to the season is sophomore guard Chase Audige, who averages 13 points, four rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He has scored in double figures in six of eight games, including a 20-point effort against Chicago State on Dec. 5. He also poured in 17 points in a 74-67 win at Indiana on Dec. 23.

