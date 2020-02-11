Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. K-State is 9-14 overall and 8-4 at home, while Oklahoma State is 11-12 overall and 3-5 on the road. Kansas State has lost three in a row and five of its past six games. Oklahoma State has lost nine of its past 11 games. The Wildcats are favored by three points in the latest Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 131. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State:
- Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas State -3
- Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 131 points
- Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State money line: Kansas State -152, Oklahoma State 130
What you need to know about Kansas State
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 32 turnovers -- the Iowa State Cyclones prevailed over K-State 73-63 this past Saturday. Cartier Diarra shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and three blocks. Kansas State trailed by as many as 21 points. The Wildcats pulled to within four points with 7:54 remaining but could not close the gap any further.
What you need to know about Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State came up short against the No. 1 Baylor Bears this past Saturday, falling 78-70. Thomas Dziagwa had a tough game, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. The Bears hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds of the game. The Cowboys became the first Big 12 team to score 70 points against Baylor this season.
How to make Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State picks
The model has simulated Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
