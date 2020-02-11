Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. K-State is 9-14 overall and 8-4 at home, while Oklahoma State is 11-12 overall and 3-5 on the road. Kansas State has lost three in a row and five of its past six games. Oklahoma State has lost nine of its past 11 games. The Wildcats are favored by three points in the latest Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 131. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas State -3

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 131 points

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State money line: Kansas State -152, Oklahoma State 130

What you need to know about Kansas State

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 32 turnovers -- the Iowa State Cyclones prevailed over K-State 73-63 this past Saturday. Cartier Diarra shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and three blocks. Kansas State trailed by as many as 21 points. The Wildcats pulled to within four points with 7:54 remaining but could not close the gap any further.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State came up short against the No. 1 Baylor Bears this past Saturday, falling 78-70. Thomas Dziagwa had a tough game, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. The Bears hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds of the game. The Cowboys became the first Big 12 team to score 70 points against Baylor this season.

