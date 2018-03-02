Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds: Picks from data scientist who is 13-4 on Sooners, Cyclones games

Oklahoma went from a highly-ranked team early in the season, in the discussion for the national title, to one clinging to its postseason chances as the stretch run approaches. The Sooners face a crucial game when they host Iowa State in Big 12 action on Friday.



Oklahoma is listed as a 10-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 166.5.



Oh knows Trae Young dazzled in the early part of the season with his highlight-reel shooting and playmaking. Along with veterans such as Christian James and Final Four holdover Khadeem Lattin, the Sooners appeared to have the makings of a title contender.



But they have been little short of an abject disaster in Big 12 play. A home win over Kansas six weeks ago appears to be their pinnacle, as they have lost eight of 10 since and looked increasingly worse in doing so.



Defenses are keying in Young, who has seen his production wane. But Oklahoma's ills are far from as simple as a team with one star and no supporting cast. The Sooners regularly look unprepared and lost, and Young has been part of the problem.



Oklahoma never stood a chance in an 87-64 loss to a mediocre Baylor team in its last outing, and it also lost 88-80 at Iowa State in their first meeting.



The Cyclones were expected to have a rebuilding year, but they have been a pleasant surprise at times, especially at home. Upsets over Oklahoma, West Virginia and Texas Tech are among the highlights, but they have lost five straight since beating the Sooners and have yet to notch a road win in conference play.



Something has to give, as Iowa State is on a 2-10 ATS clip in road games, while Oklahoma has covered just one of its past nine conference games.



