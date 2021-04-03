When someone gets a new job in any field, the first move is usually inform the people closest, or most important, to them. For Porter Moser, that person was team chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers men's basketball team, and social media darling, Sister Jean.

In a conversation with ESPN's College Gameday, Moser said he called the famous nun immediately after he took the job to coach the Oklahoma Sooners.

"I called her right away," Moser said, per 247 Sports. "She emailed me as well. We love her. It's been hard. We'll be friends for life. The program is going to be in great hands with Drew Valentine. The players are there. Just tremendous people. But Sister Jean is a treasure. We'll be friends for life ... as long as we don't play against each other, I think she'll root for the Oklahoma Sooners."

Sister Jean rose to national prominence back in 2018, during the Ramblers' Cinderella run to the Final Four. They eventually fell short against Michigan, but their string of upsets, combined with Sister Jean being the off-court face of the run, made them the lovable underdog that tournament. It was a sentiment that was somewhat replicated during this year's tournament, as Loyola got a pair of upsets on the way to a Sweet Sixteen exit, but the energy from the first magical run was not going to be matched.

As for Moser, though the goodbye might be bittersweet, he's excited to start a new chapter in his career with the Sooners.

"I'm thrilled to join a program that is so focused on culture, people and excellence," he said. "I'm looking forward to diving in and building relationships with our players, the other coaches and the OU community."