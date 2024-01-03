No. 23 Providence will aim for a third straight victory to open Big East play when it hosts Seton Hall on Wednesday night. The Friars (11-2) opened the conference portion of their schedule with a 72-57 win over then-No. 6 Marquette, and they added an 85-75 win over Butler in overtime on Dec. 23. Seton Hall (8-5) had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 74-54 loss to Xavier its last time out. These teams split their two meetings last season, with the road team winning on both occasions.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is favored by 7 points in the latest Providence vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over/under is set at 138 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Seton Hall vs. Providence picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Seton Hall vs. Providence. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Providence vs. Seton Hall spread: Providence -7

Providence vs. Seton Hall over/under: 138 points

Providence vs. Seton Hall money line: Providence -302, Seton Hall +240

Providence vs. Seton Hall picks: See picks here

Why Providence can cover

Providence enters this contest on a four-game winning streak, including conference victories against Marquette and Butler. The Friars have gone 46-3 in their last 49 home games, and they have not lost a game at Amica Mutual Pavilion this season. Ticket Gaines hit a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in regulation against Butler before Devin Carter scored 10 of his team-high 24 points in overtime.

Carter, a junior guard, leads the team with 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Junior guard Bryce Hopkins is nearly averaging a double-double with 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds, while senior forward Josh Oduro is adding 14.1 points and 7.1 boards. Providence has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, and Seton Hall has only covered twice in its last nine games.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall is one of the few teams that has had success at Providence in recent years, covering the spread in 12 of its last 18 trips to Providence. The Pirates closed the non-conference portion of their schedule with an impressive 93-87 win against Missouri, pulling off the upset as 2-point underdogs. Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes led five starters in double figures with 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting.

The Pirates added a 75-60 win over then-No. 5 UConn to open Big East play, as senior guard Kadary Richmond scored 23 points and dished out five assists. Senior guard Dre Davis had 17 points and five rebounds, while senior center Jaden Bediako added 10 points and nine rebounds. Seton Hall cruised to an 82-58 win at Providence in the most recent meeting between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Providence vs. Seton Hall picks

The model has simulated Seton Hall vs. Providence 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Providence vs. Seton Hall, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-66 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.