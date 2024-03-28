The fifth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will battle the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region Sweet 16 matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs (27-7), who are making their ninth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, advanced with an 89-68 second-round win over Kansas on Saturday. The Boilermakers (31-4), who are making their 14th Sweet 16 appearance, cruised past eighth-seeded Utah State 106-67 on Sunday to advance. This will be the second meeting between the teams. Purdue defeated Gonzaga 73-63 on Nov. 20.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7:39 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Gonzaga vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Gonzaga spread: Purdue -5.5

Purdue vs. Gonzaga over/under: 154.5 points

Purdue vs. Gonzaga money line: Gonzaga +195, Purdue -239

GON: The Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

PUR: The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the West Coast Conference

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey continues to dominate the opposition, registering his fifth consecutive double-double and 26th of the year in Sunday's win over Utah State. He poured in 30 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a 78-50 win over Grambling in the first round on Friday. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.6 points, 12 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists in 31.3 minutes. He had 25 points and 14 rebounds in the first meeting with Gonzaga this season.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has registered two double-doubles over the past five games. He scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists in the win over Grambling, and had 10 points and 10 assists in a 78-70 win over Wisconsin in the regular-season finale on March 10. He had a solid outing in the rout of Utah State on Sunday, scoring five points and adding six assists and four rebounds in 22 minutes. For the season, he has started 34 games and is averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.8 minutes.

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs, who have won 11 of their past 12 games, are led by junior forward Graham Ike, who nearly registered a double-double in the win over Kansas in the second round. In that game, he poured in 15 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. In the first round 86-65 win over McNeese, he had 16 points and 10 rebounds. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Also coming up big in the NCAA Tournament so far has been senior forward Anton Watson. The fifth-year player poured in 21 points and grabbed six rebounds against Kansas on Saturday. He nearly registered a triple-double in the first-round win over McNeese, scoring 13 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. In 34 starts, Watson is averaging 14.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.4 minutes.

