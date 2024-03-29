Familiar foes match up in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region Sweet 16 showdown when the fifth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs meet the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers meet for the second time this season on Friday. In the first meeting on Nov. 20, Purdue earned a 73-63 win. Zach Edey recorded 25 points and 14 boards in that win. The Bulldogs (27-7), who finished second in the West Coast Conference at 14-2, are making their 26th NCAA Tournament appearance and 25th in a row, not counting 2020 when there was no tournament held due to the coronavirus. The Boilermakers (31-4), who won their second consecutive Big Ten regular-season championship, are making their 35th NCAA appearance and ninth in a row.

The game from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will tip off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gonzaga is averaging 84.9 points per game, while Purdue averages 83.4. The Boilermakers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 154.5.



Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Gonzaga vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Gonzaga spread: Purdue -5.5

Purdue vs. Gonzaga over/under: 154.5 points

Purdue vs. Gonzaga money line: Gonzaga +192, Purdue -236

GON: The Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

PUR: The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the West Coast Conference

Why Purdue can cover

Senior guard Lance Jones has been a solid contributor all season. The fifth-year player, who is in his first year with the Boilermakers after four seasons at Southern Illinois, has started 34 games and is averaging 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals in 28.3 minutes. He scored nine points, while adding four assists and three rebounds in the second-round win over Utah State. He has registered double-digit scoring in 22 games, including a season-high 26 points in a 105-96 overtime win over Northwestern on Jan. 31.

Sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer poured in 15 points and dished out six assists in Sunday's second-round win over Utah State. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 games on the year, including a season-high 27 points twice. The last time came in a 92-84 win over then-No. 1 Arizona on Dec. 16. In 34 games, all starts, Loyer is averaging 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.1 minutes.

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs, who have won 11 of their past 12 games, are led by junior forward Graham Ike, who nearly registered a double-double in the win over Kansas in the second round. In that game, he poured in 15 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. In the first round 86-65 win over McNeese, he had 16 points and 10 rebounds. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Also coming up big in the NCAA Tournament so far has been senior forward Anton Watson. The fifth-year player poured in 21 points and grabbed six rebounds against Kansas on Saturday. He nearly registered a triple-double in the first-round win over McNeese, scoring 13 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. In 34 starts, Watson is averaging 14.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.4 minutes.



