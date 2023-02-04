No. 21 Indiana sent a statement that'll reverberate throughout the Big Ten and the greater college basketball landscape on Saturday as the Hoosiers toppled No. 1 Purdue inside Assembly Hall 79-74 for their first win over a No. 1-ranked team in more than a decade.

Indiana (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) led by as many as 16 points before fighting off a furious Purdue run in the stretch run of the second half that cut the lead to as little as two points and took the air out of the building. However, the Hoosiers flexed their mettle in riding a massive 25-point performance from star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis pitted against Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey in their biggest win of the Mike Woodson era.

Foul trouble slowed Edey from asserting himself in the first half but his production despite that did not wane. He led all scorers with 33 points and added 18 rebounds, his 19th double-double on the season and fifth 30-plus point outing on the season.

Indiana's victory is its first over an AP-ranked No. 1 team since nearly a decade ago to the day when it took down then-No. 1 Michigan under Tom Crean inside Assembly Hall on Feb. 2, 2013.

Purdue (22-2, 11-2) has been ranked No. 1 in the polls for six weeks this season including a recent streak of two weeks after briefly dropping to No. 3 following its first loss of the season in early January. It may again take a slight fall in the rankings come Monday, but its stature as a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament -- and possibly as the No. 1 overall seed -- very much remains alive, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.