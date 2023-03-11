The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers will try to book their trip to the Big Ten Tournament title game when they face the No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Ohio State has rattled off three wins in three days, with its latest victory coming against No. 4 seed Michigan State in Friday's quarterfinals. Purdue won both meetings between these teams in the regular season and is coming off a 70-65 win over No. 9 seed Rutgers. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. The latest Purdue vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Boilermakers as 8-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 133.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS.

How to watch Purdue vs. Ohio State

Purdue vs. Ohio State date: Saturday, March 11

Purdue vs. Ohio State time: 1 p.m. ET

Purdue vs. Ohio State TV channel: CBS

College basketball picks for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Before tuning into the Purdue vs. Ohio State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Ohio State vs. Purdue, the model projects that the Buckeyes cover the spread well over 60% of the time. Ohio State was one of the most disappointing major-conference teams during the regular season, but it has put that disappointment in the rearview mirror this week. The Boilermakers have won three games in three days to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, becoming the lowest seed to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

They took down No. 12 seed Wisconsin on Wednesday, No. 5 seed Iowa on Thursday and No. 4 seed Michigan State on Friday, giving them loads of confidence heading into this matchup. They were without leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh against the Spartans due to a knee injury, and his availability is unknown for this game. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton stepped up with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds, while freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. added 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting.

The Buckeyes have five players who have averaged at least 9.9 points per game this season, so they are built to overcome the injuries to Sensabaugh and junior Zed Key, who is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. They have covered the spread in six consecutive games, while Purdue has only covered once in its last seven games. Stream the game here.

