As members of this list commit to new schools, it may dwindle. However, there are still new players entering the portal every day, and some of them look like the type of guys who could contribute for NCAA Tournament teams. These rankings will change over the offseason, but for now, here's a glance at the top of the uncommitted list for players in the portal.

Old school: Minnesota

After four years in college, it wouldn't be shocking to see Carr wind up keeping his name in the NBA Draft conversation, because he's certainly good enough to make money playing basketball somewhere, even if he's not selected. The 6-foot-2 guard was asked to shoulder a huge scoring load for Minnesota as a redshirt junior this past season, but he's also a solid distributor

2. Adam Miller

Old school: Illinois

Miller played a key supporting role beside stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn during a 24-7 season that saw Illinois earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The former No. 33 overall prospect from the Class of 2020 started every game for the Illini and was among the team's most consistent outside threats.

Old school: UMass

Mitchell is a first-team All-Atlantic 10 center after leading UMass in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a sophomore. With two seasons of serious production for the Minutemen on his resume, there is little question the former top-100 prospect from the class of 2019 is capable of starting at a top-25 caliber school.

4. Marcus Bagley

Old school: Arizona State

Injuries limited Bagley to just 12 games as a freshman, but the 6-foot-8 forward showed glimpses of why he was considered the No. 29 overall player in the class of 2020 by the 247Sports Composite. Bagley hit 34.7% of his 3-pointers and produced a couple of double-doubles during his limited season. Bagley could end up as a first-round draft pick, so his entry into the portal feels like more of a backup plan.

6. DeVante Jones

Old school: Coastal Carolina

Jones earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors after averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for an 18-8 team. The 6-1 guard is an efficient scorer inside the arc who also demonstrated an improved 3-point shot as a redshirt junior this past season.

7. Bryce Thompson

Old school: Kansas

Injuries slowed the No. 21 overall prospect from the class of 2020 during his freshman season, but Thompson's potential remains tantalizing. The 6-5 combo guard could end up like Quentin Grimes and turn into a star in his next stop.

Old school: Iowa State

Bolton led Iowa State in scoring during an abysmal 2-22 season that led to Steve Prohm's dismissal as coach. In a season at Penn State and two with the Cyclones, the 6-3 guard has always averaged double figures and has increased his productivity as a distributor and rebounder each season.

Old school: Maryland

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is in the portal, although he's also declared for the NBA Draft and left open the possibility of a return to Maryland. Morsell's offensive game is limited, but he's developed a reputation as one of the nation's best perimeter defenders during four years in the Big Ten.

Old school: Rutgers

After spending his first two seasons at Texas, Young emerged as a star for the first Rutgers since 1983 to win an NCAA Tournament game. The 6-2 guard has entered the NBA Draft, but he is also in the portal, which means he could end up at a third school as a sixth-year senior.

11. Davion Warren

Old school: Hampton

Warren scored 21.2 points per game for Hampton this season on 16.4 shots per game, and the 6-6 wing racked up 2.1 steals per game as well. He initially committed to Memphis but announced on April 26 that he would be considering other options.

12. CJ Frederick

Old school: Iowa

In two seasons at Iowa, Frederick proved himself to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the country by making 46.6% of his long-range attempts in 52 starts with the Hawkeyes. The 6-3 wing is also skilled enough to score in other ways and should have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

13. Sahvir Wheeler

Old school: Georgia

Wheeler finished fifth nationally with 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore while starting all 26 games for the Bulldogs. The 5-10 former four-star prospect also entered his name in the NBA Draft but will need to develop his 3-point shot and cut back on turnovers in order to improve his professional outlook.

Old school: Michigan State

The former top-40 prospect from the 2019 class has yet to put everything together and is clearly not a natural point guard. But the 6-2 Detroit native shows flashes of greatness that can perhaps be unlocked with greater regularity in a new locale.

Old school: UNLV

Hamilton is a two-time All-Mountain West selection who rebounds well and snagged 1.3 steals per game this season. His career 31.3% 3-point percentage isn't great, but he puts up points anyway, and his all-around game is good enough to make him a power conference contributor.

16. Moussa Cisse

Old school: Memphis

After reclassifying from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020, Cisse struggled offensively for Memphis as a freshman. However, the 6-foot-10 center owns an incredible wingspan and blocked 1.6 shots per game in just 18.6 minutes per contest, and has enough upside to become an impact college player in the right spot. He's also going through the NBA Draft process.

Old school: Iowa State

Iowa State was awful last season in his lone season with the program, but Coleman-Lands put up decent numbers with a 39.5% 3-point shooting mark. The 6-4 guard is now searching for his fourth collegiate home after earlier stops at Illinois and DePaul.

18. Cam'Ron Fletcher

Old school: Kentucky

To say Fletcher's freshman season didn't go as planned would be an understatement. But the 6-6 wing was considered a top-100 prospect in the 2020 class, and the fact that Kentucky signed him in the first place gives him a certain level of intrigue.