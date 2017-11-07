Report: LiAngelo Ball among 3 UCLA players arrested for shoplifting in China
LiAngelo Ball could be in trouble as the Bruins prepare for Friday's game in China
Three UCLA basketball players were reportedly arrested Tuesday on shoplifting charges during the team's international trip to China, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.
UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, the younger brother of former Bruin Lonzo Ball, now with the Lakers, was arrested along with UCLA players Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, according to ESPN.
"We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China," UCLA said in a statement. "The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time."
Georgia Tech players Justin Moore, Jose Alvarado and Jon Brown were questioned and cleared in relation to the incident; according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
"During the questioning, it was determined that Georgia Tech student-athletes were not involved in the activities being investigated," a statement to the AJC read. "They will rejoin the team on Tuesday and resume their scheduled activities in advance of Saturday's season opener vs. UCLA in Shanghai."
UCLA is ranked No. 21 in the preseason AP poll and slated to take on Josh Pastner's Georgia Tech team on Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET in Shanghai.
