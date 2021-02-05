The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Rice Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Rice is 10-8 overall and 6-3 at home, while the Golden Eagles are 7-10 overall and 1-7 on the road. Rice has dominated this series over the years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings between these two programs.

However, it's been the Golden Eagles who have covered the spread in eight of those 10 games and they've covered in five of their last six at Rice. Still, the Owls are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Rice vs. Southern Miss odds from William Hill Sportbook, and the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Southern Miss vs. Rice picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rice vs. Southern Miss. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss:

Rice vs. Southern Miss spread: Rice -3.5

Rice vs. Southern Miss over-under: 138.5 points

Rice vs. Southern Miss money line: Rice -180, Southern Miss +155

Latest Odds: Rice Owls -4 Bet Now

What you need to know about Rice

The Owls have to be hurting after a devastating 79-53 defeat at the hands of the North Texas Mean Green on Sunday. Rice shot just 37 percent from the floor in the loss and shot an abysmal 3-of-17 from the 3-point line. It was the fifth loss in a row, but a return home where the Owls have gone 6-3 should be helpful after playing three of the last four on the road.

Travis Evee is averaging 15.4 points per game to lead the team and the VMI transfer will be eager to get back on track after scoring just nine points to break a nine-game streak of reaching double-figures. Evee is shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc this season and his ability to create shots for himself will be critical on Friday.

What you need to know about Southern Miss

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Southern Miss as the Golden Eagles fell 65-62 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday. Both teams struggled to get shots to fall, with Louisiana Tech shooting 27.3 percent from the 3-point line while Southern Miss shot just 23.5 percent from deep.

Tyler Stevenson was a clear bright spot for the Golden Eagles, posting 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot in the loss. Stevenson is averaging 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this year to lead the team in both categories.

How to make Rice vs. Southern Miss picks

The model has simulated Rice vs. Southern Miss 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rice vs. Southern Miss? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.