We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Xfinity Center. Maryland is 13-9 overall and 10-2 at home, while Rutgers is 11-10 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Terrapins have dominated this series in recent years, winning 10 of the last 14 meetings against the Scarlet Knights.

Maryland vs. Rutgers spread: Maryland -8

Maryland vs. Rutgers over/under: 127.5 points

Maryland vs. Rutgers money line: Maryland: -348, Rutgers: +288

What you need to know about Maryland

On Saturday, the Terrapins couldn't handle the Michigan State Spartans and fell 63-54. Maryland's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jahmir Young, who scored 31 points. For the season, Young is averaging 20.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Jordan Geronimo was also effective for the Terrapins in the loss to Michigan State, stuffing the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Geronimo is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Maryland is 5-1 in its last six games played on a Tuesday and the Terrapins are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall.

What you need to know about Rutgers

Meanwhile, Rutgers finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. The Scarlet Knights came out on top against the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 69-59 on Saturday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:02 mark of the second half when Rutgers was facing a 47-32 deficit.

Rutgers got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Derek Simpson out in front who scored 19 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi was another key contributor, dropping a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Scarlet Knights have lost six of their last nine games overall, but they're 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings against Maryland.

