The No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs will be hoping to bounce back from a loss at Nevada when they face the Boise State Broncos on Friday night. San Diego State had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 75-66 loss to the Wolf Pack on Tuesday. Boise State is riding a three-game winning streak and has a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the Mountain West standings.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are favored by 6 points in the latest San Diego State vs. Boise State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 134.

San Diego State vs. Boise State spread: San Diego State -6

San Diego State vs. Boise State over/under: 134 points

San Diego State vs. Boise State money line: San Diego State -225, Boise State 185

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State had just re-entered the top 25 prior to its loss to Nevada earlier this week, so the Aztecs will be motivated to bounce back and remain in first place in the conference standings on Friday night. They have four of their five leading scorers back from last season, led by veteran Matt Bradley, who is scoring 13.2 points per game. Boise State only returned two of its top five scorers from last year and could be shorthanded on Friday.

Veteran guard Marcus Shaver Jr. exited Boise State's game against Air Force on Tuesday with an ankle injury in the final moments, and he is not expected to play in this game. Naje Smith, who is one of Boise State's other starters, left that game in the first half and is questionable for this contest. Shaver is third on the team in scoring, first in rebounding and first in assists, while Smith is the second-leading rebounder.

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State is one of the most balanced teams in the country, so it is built to overcome injuries. The Broncos have five players averaging at least nine points per game, with sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart pacing the team with 14.4 points per contest. He has scored at least 20 points twice in his last four games, while Max Rice is adding 13.7 points after scoring 22 points on Tuesday.

Rice has hit double digits in the first half in seven of his last nine games. Boise State knocked off San Diego State twice during the regular season last year before adding a win in the conference tournament title game. Bradley has shot just 34.8% from the floor in his last seven games for the Aztecs, dropping his season percentage down to 39.9%.

