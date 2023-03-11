The top-seeded San Diego State Aztecs will face the third-seeded Utah State Aggies in the 2023 Mountain West Tournament title game on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. San Diego State swept the regular-season series between these teams and is coming off a 64-49 win over San Jose State in the semifinals. Utah State has been the hottest team in the conference, rattling off seven consecutive wins to earn a third shot against the Aztecs. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The latest San Diego State vs. Utah State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Aztecs as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 137.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Utah State

San Diego State vs. Utah State date: Saturday, March 11

San Diego State vs. Utah State time: 6 p.m. ET

San Diego State vs. Utah State TV channel: CBS

College basketball picks for Utah State vs. San Diego State

Before tuning into the San Diego State vs. Utah State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For San Diego State vs. Utah State, the model projects that the Aggies cover the spread. San Diego State won both regular-season meetings between these teams, but Utah State has been the better team of late. The Aggies are the hottest team in the conference, entering the title game riding a seven-game winning streak. They have won six of those games by double digits, including Friday's 72-62 win against Boise State as 2-point favorites.

Junior guard Max Shulga had 19 points and five assists in the semifinals, with 14 of those points coming after halftime. Junior guard Steven Ashworth leads Utah State with 16.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, while senior forward Taylor Funk is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Ashworth had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 63-61 loss to the Aztecs on Feb. 8.

San Diego State got off to a shaky start in the tournament, failing to cover the 9.5-point spread in its 64-61 win over Colorado State. The Aztecs have only covered the spread in two of their last five games, and Utah State has covered in all seven games during its winning streak. The Aggies are covering again on Saturday in well over 60% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

