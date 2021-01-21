The top two teams in the Mountain West Conference entered Wednesday with a combined record of 17-0 in conference play. The New Mexico Lobos and San Jose State Spartans have trended in the other direction, as both have lost their first eight games against Mountain West rivals. One school will come away with its first conference victory of 2020-21 when the Lobos play host to the Spartans on Thursday afternoon. The meeting is taking place in St. George, Utah due to COVID-19 restrictions in Albuquerque.

Tip-off from Burns Arena, the home of Dixie State of the Western Athletic Conference, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Lobos are 6.5-point favorites in the latest New Mexico vs. San Jose State odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 147.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State spread: Lobos -6.5

New Mexico vs. San Jose State over-under: 147 points

New Mexico vs. San Jose State money line: Lobos -280; Spartans +230

UNM: The Lobos are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games versus teams with a sub-.400 winning percentage

SJSU: The Spartans are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 contests following an ATS loss

Why New Mexico can cover



The Lobos are led by Makuach Maluach, who is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. The senior guard had his streak of three straight games with a double-digit point total snapped in Monday's 53-46 loss at UNLV but fell just short of recording his third double-double of the season with nine points and eight rebounds. Maluach has scored 10 or more points in nine of his 12 games in 2020-21.

Maluach leads all players in conference play with an average of 11.4 points while redshirt freshman forward Bayron Matos ranks first with 4.4 rebounds per contest. New Mexico has dominated the all-time series between the teams, winning 16 of their 19 meetings. The Lobos have won each of the last two matchups, including a 79-66 victory in the 2020 Mountain West tournament, and five of the last seven.

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans suffered a 27-point loss against Colorado State on Saturday but had four players reach double digits in points. While Richard Washington's 15-point performance was not surprising in any way, the same cannot be said about the one produced off the bench by Sebastian Mendoza. It was the second double-figure effort of 2020-21 by the freshman guard, who made three of his seven 3-point attempts and finished 5-for-12 overall from the field while playing a career-high 26 minutes.

Washington, who also dished out five assists on Saturday, has recorded at least 10 points in 11 of his 12 games this season. The senior guard leads San Jose State in scoring (22.2 points) and is tied for first on the team with an average of 5.3 rebounds. Sophomore guard Omari Moore also is pulling down 5.3 boards per contest but has sole possession of first place on the team in assists (2.6), steals (1.2) and blocks (1.5).

