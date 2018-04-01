Sister Jean leaves seat early in Loyola-Chicago's Final Four loss, consoles players after
The 98-year-old left her seat with the game decided but consoled Ramblers players in the tunnel
SAN ANTONIO -- Loyola-Chicago's lovable 98-year-old team chaplain has been the face of the Ramblers and their magical NCAA Tournament run that came to an end on Saturday night. Unfortunately, Sister Jean had to miss the end of the run.
With the game out of reach for Loyola after Michigan took a commanding eight-point lead late in the second half, Sister Jean left the building from her prominent first row post -- and did not return.
The Ramblers, who made a magical run in the NCAA Tournament to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed, saw their season come to an end Saturday, as No. 3 seed Michigan ousted them 69-57.
The team chaplain appears to be fine, though, as she was seen consoling Ramblers players in the tunnel after the game.
Hopefully this isn't the last we've seen of her.
-
Kansas vs. Villanova how to watch
The Jayhawks will face Villanova for the right to punch a ticket to the national championship...
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Final Four, so make sure you know how to watch online
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
The Final Four is set -- and here's everything you need to know
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Print a new bracket for the Final Four
-
Michigan advance to title game
The Wolverines weren't at their best on Saturday night, but Moritz Wagner's rarely looked...
-
Watch Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State
The Irish will take on 1 seed Mississippi State in the championship game