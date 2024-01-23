We've got another exciting ACC matchup on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the Syracuse Orange will host the Florida State Seminoles. Syracuse is 13-5 overall and 9-0 at home, while Florida State is 11-7 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Orange have won the last two meetings, including a 76-67 victory in Feb. 2023. The Seminoles are 10-7-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while Syracuse is 7-10 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The Orange are favored by 3 points in the latest Syracuse vs. Florida State odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 150.5 points. Before entering any Florida State vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Florida State vs. Syracuse. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Syracuse vs. Florida State:

Syracuse vs. Florida State spread: Syracuse -3

Syracuse vs. Florida State over/under: 150.5 points

Syracuse vs. Florida State money line: Syracuse: -154, Florida State: +129

What you need to know about Syracuse

Syracuse defeated the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 72-69 on Saturday which made it back-to-back wins for the Cuse. The victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was JJ Starling, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points, while Maliq Brown dropped a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Orange have a young team, with each of their top six scorers being sophomores. Judah Mintz leads the way with 17.9 points per game, and he also ranks in the top five of the ACC in assists (4.3 per game) and steals (2.2 per game). However, him protecting the ball may be the key to victory for Syracuse as the Orange are 10-1 SU when Mintz has three or fewer turnovers, compared to a 3-4 record when he turns the ball over four or more times.

What you need to know about Florida State

Meanwhile, Florida State unfortunately witnessed the end of its five-game winning streak on Saturday. FSU took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Clemson Tigers. Jamir Watkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points. However, FSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with a season-low of three offensive rebounds.

The Seminoles failed to cover in that defeat, which ended their five-game ATS win streak. Watkins leads Florida State with 13.2 points per game, while Darin Green Jr. (12.3) and Primo Spears (11.4) are the only other players averaging more than 8.4 points. FSU is one of the most defensively aggressive teams in the country as it ranks among the top 10% of Division I teams in both steals per game (9.1) and turnovers forced per game (15.4).

