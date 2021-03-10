The Syracuse Orange can strengthen their case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the NC State Wolfpack in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Orange (15-8) are widely considered on the bubble for an at-large bid and are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack (13-9) are even further out of the NCAA Tournament discussion but enter the game on a five-game winning streak. The winner of Wednesday's game will face top-seeded Virginia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for noon ET. The Orange are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Syracuse vs. NC State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 145.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for NC State vs. Syracuse:

Syracuse vs. NC State spread: Syracuse -2.5

Syracuse vs. NC State over-under: 145 points

Syracuse vs. NC State money line: Syracuse -145, NC State +125

CUSE: Buddy Boeheim leads the team in scoring (16.0 points per game)

NCST: Manny Bates ranks sixth in the country in blocks per game (2.95)

Why Syracuse can cover



Buddy Boeheim has been on fire. One of four children of coach Jim Boeheim, the 6-foot-6 junior guard is averaging 21.0 points per game over his last five contests while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 42.6 percent on 3-pointers. On the season, Boeheim leads the team in scoring (16.0).

In addition, Syracuse already has had success against NC State this season. The Orange went 2-0 against the Wolfpack during the regular season, winning 76-73 at home on Jan. 31 and 77-68 at NC State on Feb. 9.

Why NC State can cover

NC State is playing arguably its best basketball of the season. Since Feb. 17, the Wolfpack have won five straight games, the second longest active streak in the conference. Over that time, they've shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent on 3-pointers while holding opponents to 39.6 and 30.8 percent, respectively.

In addition, forward Jericole Hellems is having a career season. The 6-foot-7 junior from St. Louis, Mo., is averaging a career-best 13.1 points, which leads the team after Devon Daniels was lost for the season. Hellems also is shooting 49.7 percent inside the arc and 39.4 percent beyond it, both career highs.

How to make NC State vs. Syracuse picks

