The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (11-4) and the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3) link up in an SEC bout on Saturday. Tennessee looks to get back on track after having their seven-game win streak put to an end. On Wednesday, Mississippi State defeated the Volunteers 77-72. Meanwhile, Georgia is currently rolling, winners of 10 straight games. On Jan. 10, the Bulldogs topped Arkansas 76-66.

Tipoff from Stegeman Coliseum in Georgia is set for noon ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 99-61. The Vols are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Georgia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144. Before making any Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

It enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 season on a 105-69 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players.

The model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Georgia.

Tennessee vs. Georgia spread: Tennessee -7.5

Tennessee vs. Georgia over/under: 144 points

Tennessee vs. Georgia money line: Tennessee -345, Georgia +265

UGA: Georgia has won 11 of last 17 games at home

TENN: Tennessee has hit the game total Over in nine of last 14 away games

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior guard Dalton Knecht is the top offensive threat for the Vols. Knecht has a sweet-shooting stroke from the mid-range area and 3-point land. The Northern Colorado transfer is averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. In the loss to Mississippi State, Knecht notched 28 points, six boards, three steals and made four 3-pointers.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo provides this team with an athletic and strong big man. Aidoo is an impressive shot-blocker and defends the rim extremely well. The North Carolina native logs 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. On Jan. 6 versus Ole Miss, Aidoo dropped 24 points and 10 boards. This was his third double-double of the year.

Why Georgia can cover

Senior guard Noah Thomasson is a consistent ball handler and scorer for the Bulldogs. Thomasson does a great job penetrating the lane while using his jumper to keep defenders honest. The Texas native is leading the team in scoring (12.7) and averages 3.4 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 38% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Thomasson dropped 15 points and two assists.

Senior guard Justin Hill is another smooth scorer in the backcourt. Hill has great quickness to get past defenders and into the lane. The Texas native also shoots 36% from downtown. He's scored 10-plus points and at least two threes in three straight games. On Jan. 10 against Arkansas, Hill had 19 points, three boards and two assists.

How to make Georgia vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?