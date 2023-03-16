A spot in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket will be on the line when the Tennessee Volunteers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns square off on Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando. The fourth-seeded Volunteers (23-10) tied for fourth in the SEC during the regular season. They are coming off a loss to Missouri in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Meanwhile the No. 13 seed Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) reached March Madness 2023 by winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title. During the regular season they tied for second in the conference standings.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are favored by 11 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana spread: Volunteers -11

Tennessee vs. Louisiana over/under: 135.5 points

Tennessee vs. Louisiana money line: Volunteers -650, Ragin' Cajuns +460

TENN: The Volunteers lead the nation in 3-point defense (26.2%)

ULL: The Ragin' Cajuns rank 14th in the country in rebound margin (6.4 rebounds per game)

Why the Volunteers can cover

Tennessee plays stifling defense. The Volunteers lead the nation in 3-point defense (26.2%) and rank second in field-goal percentage defense (36.9). They also rank third in scoring defense, allowing 58.0 points per game, and just five teams have reached the 70-point mark against Tennessee.

In addition, the Volunteers have dominated the series against Louisiana. Tennessee leads the all-time series, 9-1, and has won each of the last six meetings. The Volunteers have not lost to the Ragin' Cajuns since 1985.

Why the Ragin' Cajuns can cover

Louisiana is an excellent rebounding team. The Ragin' Cajuns lead the Sun Belt Conference and rank 14th in the country in rebound margin (6.4 rebounds per game). Earlier this season, they outrebounded Loyola by 30.

In addition, Louisiana faces a Tennessee team that has struggled down the stretch. After starting 19-4, the Volunteers have lost six of their last 10 games. Since star guard Zakai Zeigler was lost for the season with a torn ACL, they have dropped two of three.

How to make Tennessee vs. Louisiana picks

