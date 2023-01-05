A men's basketball game between Texas A&M and Florida on Wednesday night was briefly delayed after the Aggies' managers forgot the team's jerseys at their hotel, leading to a delay of game penalty that was officially deemed an administrative technical foul. The Aggies would go on to win the game 66-63.

According to the Associated Press, Texas A&M realized shortly after final warmups that their game jerseys had been forgotten, leading to the start of the game being delayed several minutes as the team hurried to their hotel to retrieve them. The Aggies were penalized for the mistake before the opening tip, as Florida made a free throw for a 1-0 lead prior to the start of play.

Buzz Williams, the Aggies' head coach, covered for his student managers by taking responsibility for the mistake.

"I forgot the jerseys in my hotel room," Williams said. "That's probably the right way to say it because I used to be a manager. If that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me. You don't want the jerseys to get wrinkled so they hang them in my room, and I just forgot to put them on the bus.

"It's my fault and it won't happen again."

The Aggies were able to control Wednesday's game once they had their jerseys back, leading Florida by as many as 11 points and rallying after the Gators tied the game at 63 to score the victory. It was Texas A&M's first victory in six trips to Gainesville and gave Buzz Williams his 500th career win as a head coach.