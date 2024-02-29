The UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies look to gain momentum as the Pac-12 regular season winds down when they face off on Thursday night. UCLA (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12 ) enters off a 62-56 home loss to cross-town rival USC last weekend, while Washington (15-13, 7-10) fell at Arizona 91-75 on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins defeated the Huskies as a one-point home underdog in January, 73-61.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. The Huskies are favored by 3 points in the latest Washington vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is 138.5 points.

Washington vs. UCLA spread: Washington -3

Washington vs. UCLA over/under: 138.5 points

Washington vs. UCLA money line: Washington -156, UCLA +131

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins had won six straight games and had an outside chance at reaching the NCAA Tournament as a non-automatic qualifier before two damaging home losses last week. They lead the Pac-12 in points against, allowing only 64.0 points per game, though they rank last in points scored among teams in the conference with 65.9 points per contest. They are led in scoring by guard Sebastian Mack with 13.1 points per game. Surprisingly though, Mack has only scored in double-digits in four of the team's last eight games and needs to likely outperform his season average tonight.

Forward Adem Bona is a legitimate NBA prospect and averages 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Guard Lazar Stefanovic is the team's leading rebounder with 6.1 per game in addition to his 11.1 points. Guard Dylan Andrews rounds out those UCLA players averaging in double-digits with 11.0 PPG.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies are surrendering 77.2 points per game, which is the worst in the Pac-12, although they rank third in the conference in scoring at 80.8 points per contest. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. has been a force this season, averaging 21.0 points and 6.8 rebounds, leading the team in both categories. In 17 conference games, Brooks has exceeded the 20-point mark 13 times, though the Bruins held him to 12 points in the teams' prior meeting.

Guard Sahvir Wheeler dishes out 5.9 assists nightly, in addition to scoring 14.6 points. Forward Moses Wood (11.6 PPG) and guard Koren Johnson (10.2 PPG) round out the team's top scorers for Mike Hopkins' high-flying squad.

