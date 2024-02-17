Something will have to give on Saturday when No. 1 UConn hosts No. 4 Marquette in the first of two scheduled battles between the Big East juggernauts. The Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East) enter with the nation's longest winning streak at 13, while the Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3) have won eight straight themselves.

If anyone is going to chase down UConn in the Big East title race, it will be Marquette. The Golden Eagles are the lone team within two games of the Huskies in the conference standings. But winning on the road against the reigning national champions will be a tall order for coach Shaka Smart's club.

UConn is unbeaten at home this season, and Saturday's "stripe out" game should make for a raucous atmosphere as fans at the XL Center wear either blue or white, depending on their section. The all-time series is tied 8-8 after Marquette won two out of three last season, including a victory in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

The Golden Eagles have dropped their last three road games against the Huskies. But among their eight straight wins are five road victories.

How to watch UConn vs. Marquette live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

UConn vs. Marquette prediction, picks

Marquette was the last team to beat UConn last season, and the fact that the Golden Eagles won the season series 2-1 should motivate the Huskies. UConn is coming out of a relatively easy portion of its schedule and will be fresh enough to stretch out the lead in the second half. The Huskies are operating at a level above the rest of college basketball, and it would be difficult for anyone — even a quality team like Marquette — to keep things close on the road against this team. Prediction: UConn -7



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Cameron Salerno UConn -7 Marquette UConn Marquette UConn UConn UConn Marquette S/U UConn UConn Marquette UConn UConn UConn UConn

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.