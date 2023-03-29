The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will play the first Final Four game in program history when they square off against the Connecticut Huskies in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Prior to this season, the Hurricanes had reached the Elite Eight only once (in 2022) and the Sweet 16 four times (2000, '13, '16 and '22). This season, Miami (29-7) advanced to the national semifinal by winning the Midwest region. Meanwhile, the Huskies (29-8) are appearing in the Final Four for the sixth time in program history, and they have won the title four times (1999, '04, '11 and '14).

Tip-off will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston after the first semifinal between San Diego State and FAU, at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points in the latest UConn vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Miami vs. UConn picks or Final Four predictions, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 85-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also went 6-1 on top-rated picks during the first two weeks of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Miami and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the Final Four 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Miami vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Miami spread: Huskies -5.5

UConn vs. Miami over/under: 149.5 points

UConn vs. Miami money line: Huskies -250, Hurricanes +205

CONN: The Huskies rank second in the country in rebound margin (9.4 rebounds per game).

MIA: The Hurricanes are 11th in the country in free throw percentage (78.0).

UConn vs. Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

UConn has a force in the paint in Adama Sanogo. A 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Mali, Sanogo leads the conference in scoring (17.1 points per game) and ranks fifth in rebounding (7.5). For his efforts this season he was named to the all-Big East first team.

In addition, the Huskies do an excellent job at defending the 3-pointer. UConn allows opponents to shoot just 29.7% from beyond the arc, which leads the conference and ranks 12th in the country. That defense will be needed on Saturday against a Miami team that leads the ACC in 3-point percentage (36.9). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Miami can cover

Miami has a do-it-all guard in Jordan Miller. A 6-foot-7 senior from Middleburg, Va., Miller averages 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. In the Elight Eight victory over Texas, he went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and 13-for-13 from the free throw line en route to scoring a game-high 27 points. For his efforts this season he was named to the All-ACC Second Team.

In addition, the Hurricanes face a UConn team that has trouble with fouls. The Huskies rank 10th in the Big East and 262nd in the country in fouls per game (18.0). That bodes well for a Miami team that ranks 11th in the nation in free throw percentage (78.0). See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Miami vs. UConn picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 150 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Miami? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.