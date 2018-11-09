UConn women vs. Ohio State on CBS Sports Network: How to watch, live stream, watch online, game info

The UConn women's basketball team kicked its season off Nov. 4 with an exhibition result many have come to expect as status quo in Storrs, Connecticut: A brutal beatdown.

The Huskies took down the Vanguard Lions 96-30, getting a combined 52 points from Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson in the blowout win.

Their first taste of regular-season action -- and their first real test against quality competition -- will come Sunday afternoon in their season-opening home-opener when Ohio State comes to Gampel Pavilion. The Ohio State women's team fell earlier this week 71-47 to USF, but is on track to likely bounce back Friday against Detroit Mercy before making their way to Storrs.

Ohio State may be in to face a perturbed UConn team given the Huskies' latest streak of postseason runs that have fell short of their lofty expectations. The last two seasons have ended in the Final Four for Geno Auriemma's program, both in buzzer-beating defeats. They may be using that as motivation going into 2018 with an added chip on their shoulder, especially considering Notre Dame -- not UConn -- enters the season as the unanimous preseason No. 1.

Viewing information

When : Sunday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. ET



: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. ET Where : Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn.

: Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Pick: UConn

This game is probably going to get out of hand in a hurry for Ohio State. If Katie Lou Samuelson continues to show no ill effects from her April ankle surgery, the Huskies should roll. All signs point to her being full-go after hanging 26 on Vanguard this past week in the exhibition.

