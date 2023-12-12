The UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off against the LIU Sharks at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell is 6-3 overall and 2-0 at home, while LIU is 1-7 overall and 0-6 on the road. The River Hawks are 4-3 against the spread this season while LIU is 4-4 against the number. UMass Lowell has won and covered the spread in its last two head-to-head meetings with LIU, including an 84-64 win as 15-point favorites on the road last December.

UMass Lowell vs. LIU spread: UMass Lowell -17.5

UMass Lowell vs. LIU over/under: 151 points

UMass Lowell vs. LIU money line: UMass Lowell -2500, LIU +1100

What you need to know about UMass Lowell

Last Saturday, the River Hawks came up short against the UMass Minutemen 91-77. Despite the loss, all five starters did manage to reach double-figures in scoring. Ayinde Hikim struggled from the floor (4-of-16) but ultimately made up for it in other ways, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Hikim is now in his third season at UMass Lowell after transferring from LaSalle and he's having a career year. He enters Tuesday's contest averaging 19.0 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about LIU

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight setback. They were dealt a punishing 97-49 loss at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes. LIU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-18.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances, including Tai Strickland, who scored a season-high 14 points to go along with nine rebounds and four steals. A former Wisconsin, Temple and Georgia Southern player, Strickland is averaging a career-best 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his first season at LIU.

