UNC basketball recruiting: Five-star center Walker Kessler commits to Tar Heels over offers from Duke, Auburn

Five-star Class of 2020 center prospect Walker Kessler committed late Sunday night to Roy Williams and North Carolina, a decision that came on the heels of an official visit this weekend to UNC. Kessler, the No. 15 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, committed to the Tar Heels over offers from Duke, which led crystal ball predictions with 64%, as well as Michigan and Auburn, among others.

The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 3 player at his position in 2020.

Many considered Duke or Auburn to be leading in Kessler's recruitment going into the UNC visit, but a weekend on campus swayed him significantly, he says.

"It was weird," Kessler told 247Sports. "I knew this would probably be my last visit, maybe one more to Auburn. I didn't think I was going to commit, I did not. I literally just had an 'aha' moment and I went with it."

Williams apparently did not anticipate Kessler's commitment either. But when he chose to commit during the visit? "Roy Williams screamed," Walker's mother said.

Kessler, who plays for Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Georgia, becomes the second commitment for UNC in the Class of 2020 and the second five-star, joining top-20 center prospect Day'Ron Sharpe. And with that, UNC's priorities in the 2020 class could see a re-shuffling with an emphasis moving forward on adding backcourt stars -- among them Cade Cunningham and Caleb Love -- to complement the two towering incoming frontline players.