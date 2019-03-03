UNC coach Roy Williams collapses on sideline during game vs. Clemson, helped to locker room

North Carolina coach Roy Williams went to the locker room Saturday after collapsing on the sideline just before halftime of the Tar Heels' contest against Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Williams went to one knee with 55 seconds remaining, and with UNC up 35-33. The training staff tended to Williams, who has experienced bouts of vertigo over the years, before helping him off the court.

Roy Williams collapses on the North Carolina sideline. Hope he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/68vjs1X4Ry — CBB Talk (@CBBSuperFan) March 2, 2019

Williams also collapsed during a game in 2016.

UNC released a statement saying Williams' collapse was indeed vertigo, which is an inner ear condition that can impact balance. Williams has dealt with it off and on since 2007. ESPN reported on its broadcast that Williams was feeling better after the spell that sent him to the locker room, but he did not return to the game. Assistant coach Steve Robinson coached the remainder of the the game for North Carolina.

Even without Williams, UNC managed to maintain its first half momentum for much of the game, holding on for an 81-79 road win to improve to 14-2, tied for No. 1 in the ACC standings with Virginia.