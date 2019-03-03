UNC coach Roy Williams collapses on sideline during game vs. Clemson, helped to locker room
Williams was helped off the court just before half, and Steve Robinson took over coaching the remainder of the first half
North Carolina coach Roy Williams went to the locker room Saturday after collapsing on the sideline just before halftime of the Tar Heels' contest against Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Williams went to one knee with 55 seconds remaining, and with UNC up 35-33. The training staff tended to Williams, who has experienced bouts of vertigo over the years, before helping him off the court.
Williams also collapsed during a game in 2016.
UNC released a statement saying Williams' collapse was indeed vertigo, which is an inner ear condition that can impact balance. Williams has dealt with it off and on since 2007. ESPN reported on its broadcast that Williams was feeling better after the spell that sent him to the locker room, but he did not return to the game. Assistant coach Steve Robinson coached the remainder of the the game for North Carolina.
Even without Williams, UNC managed to maintain its first half momentum for much of the game, holding on for an 81-79 road win to improve to 14-2, tied for No. 1 in the ACC standings with Virginia.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winner, losers in college hoops
The Blue Devils rolled, but Kentucky and Michigan State took a step back Saturday
-
Vols impressive in win over Kentucky
The Vols are now 25-3 overall, 14-2 in the SEC and tied with LSU atop the league standings
-
Bracketology: Vols back to a No. 1 seed
Tennessee's win over UK puts the Vols back on the top line of the projected bracket
-
Tennessee easily beats Kentucky
The No. 7 Volunteers cruised to an easy victory vs. the No. 4 Wildcats
-
Bubble Watch: Who needs to win Saturday
Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma and many more could all use a victory on a busy Saturday for teams...
-
IU upsets No. 6 Michigan State
Indiana can still dream of earning an at-large bid after a huge upset of No. 6 Michigan St...