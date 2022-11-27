The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) square off in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday afternoon. The Tar Heels are looking to rebound after being stunned on Friday. North Carolina lost to Iowa State 70-65. Likewise, Alabama dropped its last matchup. On Nov. 25, UConn topped the Crimson Tide 82-67.

Tip-off from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 1.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 155. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Alabama picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Alabama and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can see the pick at SportsLine. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Alabama vs. North Carolina:

North Carolina vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -1.5

North Carolina vs. Alabama over/under: 155 points

North Carolina vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -125, Tar Heels +105

UNC: Tar Heels are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 Sunday games

ALA: Over is 7-1 in Crimson Tide's last 8 neutral site games

North Carolina vs. Alabama picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why North Carolina can cover



Junior guard Caleb Love is an assertive and decisive scorer. Love likes to play downhill and attack the lane consistently. He can absorb contact and finish around the rim. The Missouri native can knock down his jumpers from the perimeter with ease. Love averages 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. On Nov. 24, he racked up 23 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Senior forward Armando Bacot has been a bruising force in the paint. Bacot has broad shoulders and is able to push others around down low. He is relentless on the boards and knows how to carve out space. The Virginia native scores mostly on layups, dunks, and put-backs. Bacot averages 16.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Why Alabama can cover

Freshman forward Brandon Miller is an athletic and dynamic scoring threat all across the floor. Miller has outstanding length, strength, and quickness that allow him to dominate on the court. He has a smooth jumper and can play around the rim. The Tennessee native averages 20.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. On Nov. 24, he supplied 24 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks.

Junior guard Mark Sears is another offensive threat in the backcourt. Sears can finish through contact and hit his jumpers from 3-point land when needed. He also has a high basketball IQ and knows the right read to make. The Alabama native logs 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. On Nov. 18, he had 18 points and three dimes.

How to make Alabama vs. UNC picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 148 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can see the picks here.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.