UNC's Coby White passes Michael Jordan on Tar Heels freshman scoring list

North Carolina freshman guard Coby White surpassed legendary Tar Heels star Michael Jordan on UNC's all-time freshman scoring list Tuesday. With a first-half bucket vs. Boston College, White got to 462 points in his freshman season, topping Jordan's previous mark of 460.

White finished the first half with seven points as No. 3 North Carolina rolled to a 17-point advantage going into the break, which put him at 465. He finished the night -- a 79-66 Tar Heels win -- with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. He went 5-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-5 from three-point range.

Coby White (@whitecoby2) has officially passed Michael Jordan on the freshman scoring list. 👏👏👏 #CarolinaSZN pic.twitter.com/jTIifptEnc — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 6, 2019

For White, surpassing Jordan is validation of what has been a tremendous season. It is also an incredible accomplishment while playing on a team that has an equally talented freshman in Nassir Little, who could go in the top 5 of June's NBA draft.

White is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for North Carolina on the season, and with the way he's come on strong in conference play, it wouldn't at all be surprising to see it be his only season at the college level before taking an MJ-like leap to the NBA.

