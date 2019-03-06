UNC's Coby White passes Michael Jordan on Tar Heels freshman scoring list
White has been one of the most reliable freshmen in college hoops all season
North Carolina freshman guard Coby White surpassed legendary Tar Heels star Michael Jordan on UNC's all-time freshman scoring list Tuesday. With a first-half bucket vs. Boston College, White got to 462 points in his freshman season, topping Jordan's previous mark of 460.
White finished the first half with seven points as No. 3 North Carolina rolled to a 17-point advantage going into the break, which put him at 465. He finished the night -- a 79-66 Tar Heels win -- with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. He went 5-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-5 from three-point range.
For White, surpassing Jordan is validation of what has been a tremendous season. It is also an incredible accomplishment while playing on a team that has an equally talented freshman in Nassir Little, who could go in the top 5 of June's NBA draft.
White is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for North Carolina on the season, and with the way he's come on strong in conference play, it wouldn't at all be surprising to see it be his only season at the college level before taking an MJ-like leap to the NBA.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Purdue's loss opens Big Ten title race
Minnesota also picked up a huge win for its NCAA Tournament chances
-
Duke survives Wake's upset bid
Wake Forest had a good look to beat Duke at the buzzer that missed
-
Duke vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Wake Forest vs. Duke game 10,000...
-
Duke's Zion out vs. Wake Forest
The most famous player in college basketball has now been out nearly five full games
-
Player of the week: DePaul's Max Strus
You put up the most points at your school in more than 30 years -- and crack 1,000 career points...
-
Bubble Watch: Big games Tuesday
Tracking the bubble teams in action Tuesday night