The 11th-seeded Drake Bulldogs just won their first game in the big dance in exactly 50 years, and now they'll face the Southern California Trojans in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Drake (26-4) rallied twice from double-digit deficits Thursday and held on to beat Wichita State 53-52 in the First Four matchup. The Bulldogs, who beat Notre Dame on March 18, 1971 for their last NCAA win, earned an at-large bid after losing to Loyola-Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference title game. The Trojans (22-7) lost 72-70 to Colorado in the Pac-12 semifinals to snap a three-game win streak.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Trojans are 6.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Drake odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 135.5. Before making any Drake vs. USC picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

USC vs. Drake spread: Trojans -6.5

USC vs. Drake over-under: 135.5 points

USC vs. Drake money line: Bulldogs +230, Trojans -280

USC: The Trojans have covered the spread in four straight NCAA Tournament games

DRAKE: The Bulldogs are 7-1 against the spread in non-conference games this season

Why USC can cover

USC is 16-13 against the spread overall this season, and the team is led by one of the nation's most dominant players in forward Evan Mobley. The 7-foot freshman was named the Pac-12's overall and defensive Player of the Year and averages 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds while blocking three shots and getting almost a steal per game. Older brother Isaiah Mobley pulls down 7.4 boards and blocks a shot per game as the Trojans average 39.5 and 5.3, respectively.

The Trojans allow just over 64 points per contest and outscore opponents by 10. The Mobley brothers get a lot of help from Tahj Eaddy, who scores 13.7 points per game, and Drew Peterson, who adds 9.9 points and five rebounds. The guards also combine for 5.4 assists, and Eaddy has made more than 39 percent of his 148 3-point attempts. Ethan Anderson gets a team-high three assists, and he and Isaiah White combine for 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Why Drake can cover

Drake is 20-7-1 against the spread this season, and the Bulldogs showed Thursday that they will never give up. They trailed by 12 with just over 11 minutes to play but finished the game on a 22-11 run to advance. The Bulldogs have overcome adversity all year, getting sidetracked by COVID-related pause after starting 18-0, and sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu had to step up in the absence of top scorer ShanQuan Hemphill, who returned from injury Thursday night.

Yesufu led Drake with 21 points, and he and Tremell Murphy scored 16 of its final 22 points. Hemphill had three points and four rebounds after missing more than a month following foot surgery. He averaged more than 14 points and 6.3 rebounds in 20 games and chipped in 1.3 steals as the team gets 7.1 per game. The Bulldogs have six players averaging at least 7.5 points, and forward Darnell Brodie gets a team-high 7.2 rebounds and posted 10 on Thursday.

