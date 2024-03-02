USC and Washington will meet for the first and only time in the regular season Saturday afternoon on CBS in what is shaping up to be a fun contest out west in the Pac-12. The Trojans head to Seattle to face a Huskies team that earlier this week downed UCLA in stunning fashion, 94-77, and appears to be playing some of its best ball of the season.

USC enters Saturday coming off a close-shave loss to Washington State on Thursday as part of a continued flail to the finish line. Once a preseason top-25 team, the Trojans (11-17) have three games left in regular season action and are one game out of last-place in the Pac-12.

How to watch USC vs. Washington live

Date: Saturday, March 2 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

USC vs. Washington prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Strictly from a talent perspective, I like USC to cover the number here on the road. If you used that logic most of the season for USC, of course, you'd have lost a lot of money, but the Trojans have at least played inspired basketball of late with the emergence of Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis returning to form. Prediction: USC +5.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb

Chip Patterson Cameron Salerno UW -5.5 USC USC USC USC

Washington USC S/U Washington USC Washington Washington

Washington USC

