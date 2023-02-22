The Vanderbilt Commodores and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is 12-15 overall and 9-7 at home, while the Commodores are 15-12 overall and 4-5 on the road. These teams have split their last six matchups, with the home team winning all six times.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt spread: LSU +2.5

LSU vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 140 points

LSU vs. Vanderbilt money line: LSU +118, Vanderbilt -140

What you need to know about LSU

LSU came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday, falling 82-73. Despite the defeat, LSU got a solid performance out of guard Cam Hayes, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards. It was the 14th straight defeat for the Tigers, who dropped to 1-13 in conference play.

LSU's struggles can be pointed to the offensive end of the court as the team ranks last in the SEC in both field goal percentage and points per game. The team has also had unprecedented turnover from last year's squad that went to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed as just 7.3% of the scoring from last year returned to this year's unit. LSU has just two players averaging in double figures -- KJ Williams (16 PPG), who transferred from Murray State, and Adam Miller (11.4 PPG), who transferred from Illinois.

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt sure made it a nail-biter, but it managed to escape with a 67-65 victory over the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday. It was another big night for Vanderbilt's forward Liam Robbins, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Commodores have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.7% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. A bright spot has been the play of Robbins who is a matchup nightmare as a 7-footer who also hits 35% of his 3-point attempts. On the other end of the court, Robbins ranks fourth in the NCAA with 3.0 blocks per game.

