Teams looking to stay hot meet in a key Atlantic Coast Conference showdown on Monday night when the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes battle the Virginia Cavaliers. The Hurricanes (15-7, 6-5 ACC), who have won three of four, are coming off an 82-74 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Cavaliers (17-5, 8-3 ACC), who have won six in a row, defeated Clemson 66-65 on Saturday. This will be the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 15-13, including a 6-2 edge in games played at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Virginia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 132.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Miami vs. Virginia:

Miami vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -5

Miami vs. Virginia over/under: 131 points

Miami vs. Virginia money line: Miami (Fla.) +180, Virginia -220

MIA: The Hurricanes have won 8 of their last 13 away games (+7.50 units on ML)

UVA: The Cavaliers have won 16 of their last 18 games at home (+12.55 units on ML)

Why Virginia can cover

Senior guard Reece Beekman has been on a roll of late, reaching double-digit scoring in 12 of the past 13 games, including recording a pair of double-doubles. He scored 19 points and dished out 11 assists in a 75-66 win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 20. In a 76-60 loss at North Carolina State on Jan. 6, he scored 12 points and added 10 assists. For the year, he is averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 31.6 minutes of play.

Sophomore guard Isaac McKneely is coming off a 14-point, three-rebound and two-assist performance in the win at Clemson on Saturday. It was his second double-digit scoring game in a row and fourth in five games. He has reached 20 or more points three times, including back-to-back 22-point efforts in early December wins over Syracuse and North Carolina Central. In 21 starts this year, he is averaging 11.7 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes have four players averaging 14 or more points, led by junior forward Norchad Omier. He is in his second season at Miami after playing two years at Arkansas State. He has registered 11 double-doubles on the year, including an 18-point and 14-rebound performance in a 74-68 loss at North Carolina State on Tuesday. He scored 16 points with seven rebounds in Saturday's win over Virginia Tech. Omier is averaging 18 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists in 29.5 minutes of play.

Also powering the Hurricanes is junior guard Matthew Cleveland, who is in his first season at Miami after spending two years at Florida State. In 20 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is coming off a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Virginia Tech. He has five double-doubles on the year, including two in the past three games and three in the past six. See which team to pick here.

