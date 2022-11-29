The No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers will try to pick up another resume-building victory when they face the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday night in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Virginia has gone 5-0 through its first five games of the season, blowing out Maryland-Eastern Shore in its most recent outing. Michigan bounced back from its first loss of the campaign with wins over Ohio and Jackson State.

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 128.5.

Michigan vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -3.5

Michigan vs. Virginia over/under: 128.5 points

Michigan vs. Virginia money line: Michigan +150, Virginia -175

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is well rested heading into this game, as it has not played since its 78-68 win over Jackson State last Wednesday. The Wolverines led by 21 points with less than nine minutes remaining before giving up a late run. They blocked 13 shots in the win, matching the second-most blocks in a single game in school history.

The Wolverines showed some improvement from 3-point range in that contest, knocking down 40% of their attempts from beyond the arc. Junior center Hunter Dickinson leads the team with 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, despite scoring just nine points against Jackson State. Freshman guard Jett Howard is also scoring in double figures, averaging 15.2 points per game.

Why Virginia can cover

Michigan did some things right against an inferior opponent in Jackson State, but the Wolverines have still been struggling early in the year. They have only converted on 31.8% of their 3-pointers and 66.9% of their free throws, leading to a blowout loss against Arizona State on a neutral court and an overtime contest against Ohio at home. The competition level will ramp up even more on Tuesday, as Virginia will be the first ranked team that Michigan has faced this year.

The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 5 Baylor and then-No. 19 Illinois in a three-day span in Las Vegas before blowing out Maryland-Eastern Shore last Friday. Forward Jayden Gardner poured in 26 points in 25 minutes against the Hawks. Senior guard Armaan Franklin leads Virginia with 13.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, and he will be facing a Michigan team that has only covered the spread once in its last five games.

