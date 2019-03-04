Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 107-79 run

Atlantic Coast Conference contenders Virginia, ranked No. 2, and host Syracuse look to pad their NCAA Tournament resumes when they meet Monday. The Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2) are tied atop the ACC standings with North Carolina, while the Orange (19-10, 10-6) sits one game out of fourth. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from the Carrier Dome. Virginia has won five of the last seven meetings in the series, including the last two. Virginia enters Monday's matchup as a six-point favorite in the latest Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 122. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying down any Virginia vs. Syracuse picks of your own.

The model knows Virginia is a lock for its sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and seventh in eight years under coach Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers have earned 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Final Fours. Virginia has won six in a row and has been victorious in two of the past three meetings at Syracuse, including 59-44 last year. The Cavaliers won the ACC regular-season title in 2017-18 and have three championships in five years.

Junior guards De'Andre Hunter (15.2 ppg), Kyle Guy (15.1 ppg) and Ty Jerome (13 ppg) fuel the Cavaliers' offense. Hunter has surpassed his average in four of the past six games, including 26 at Louisville Feb. 23. Guy and Jerome have both equaled or surpassed their average in five of the past seven games, with Guy scoring 23 at Virginia Tech Feb. 18 and 22 against Notre Dame Feb. 16.

The model also knows Syracuse is 13-5 at home and has won five of its past nine games and eight of 13. The Orange have won seven of their past 10 on their home floor. They're sixth in the ACC, but sit just one game behind Virginia Tech and Florida State for fourth.

Junior guard Tyus Battle (17.7 ppg) has led Syracuse's offense, surpassing his average in five of nine games, including 29 at North Carolina and 31 at Boston College. Junior forward Elijah Hughes (13.9 ppg) has surpassed his average in three of four, while sophomore forward Oshae Brissett (12.8 ppg) has been effective, including an 18-point performance at Pittsburgh.

